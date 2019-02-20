Three Dead, Four-Year-Old Injured As Car Collides With Dumper In Delhi

A speeding dumper hit an Audi car in Rohini sector 15 on Tuesday night.

Three people died in an accident after their car collided with a dumper in New Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday night, the police said.

The incident happened near ESI Hospital on KN Katju Marg in Rohini's sector 15.

Four members of a family, including a four-year-old child, were returning from a function in an Audi car when the speeding dumper hit them.

A man, identified as Sumit, his wife and mother died while the four-year-old boy was seriously injured in the accident.

A case has been registered, the police said.