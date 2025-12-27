Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Rams Car Into People Sitting Near Bonfire, 2 Dead

Two people, including a minor, died, and three others were injured after a BJP youth leader rammed his car into them while they were sitting around a bonfire outside their house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The incident took place at the Porsa-Jotai Road bypass intersection.

The victims have been identified as Ram Dutt Rathore (65), son of Bulaki Ram Rathore, and Arnav Lakshakar (10), son of Mukesh Lakshakar. They died during treatment at the hospital in Gwalior.

The car was allegedly being driven by Deependra Bhadauria, the BJP Youth Wing Vice President of its rural unit in Porsa.

The impact was so severe that the victims were thrown several feet onto the road.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the BJP leader was driving at high speed and was under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the vehicle.

Following the accident, angry locals caught hold of the accused and allegedly thrashed him before handing him over to the police, who arrived at the scene. However, within a short time, the accused managed to escape from police custody under circumstances that have now become a matter of controversy.

The escape triggered fresh outrage, with residents blocking the Porsa-Jotai road for nearly 20 minutes, accusing the police of facilitating the accused's escape. One of the injured persons even refused medical treatment, demanding that the accused be arrested first.

On receiving information, SDOP Ravi Bhadauria reached the spot and attempted to calm the protesters. He assured them that the accused would be arrested soon and that strict legal action would be taken, after which the blockade was lifted.

Police said a search operation is underway to trace the BJP leader, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident.