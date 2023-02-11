Teen Boy Sexually Abused By 5 Men From Neighbourhood In Delhi: Cops

The accused have been living in his neighbourhood for the last few years, cops said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by five men living in his neighbourhood in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Saturday. One of the accused has been arrested.

He was identified Vikram, 26, who works in a private company in Noida, a senior police officer said.

The senior police officer said the Civil Lines police station received information on Friday regarding the sexual abuse by five people.

After reaching the spot, the victim told that he has been sexually abused by some locals.

The victim with his mother filed a complaint against five men for sexually abusing him.

The accused have been living in his neighbourhood for the last few years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The victim's medical examination was conducted and a case under section 4 of the POCSO Act along with section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

