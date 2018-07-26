Guwahati Taekwondo Player Loses Foetus In Flight, Police Register Case

The woman was sent for medical examination, but she refused it (File)

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the recovery of a foetus from a lavatory of an AirAsia plane after it landed here from Guwahati on Wednesday, said a senior police officer.

A post-mortem was conducted on the foetus today to determine its gestational age, he said.

When an alarm was raised by the cabin crew about the discovery on Wednesday, a 19-year-old taekwondo player had admitted that she had lost the foetus.

The woman was sent for medical examination, but she refused it.

The police have registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC, which pertains to "concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body" and is punishable with a maximum term of two years and a fine, he added. The case has not been registered against the player, he added.

The woman was supposed to travel to South Korea for a tournament and was accompanied by her coach.

The cabin crew was doing a routine check of the lavatories when they found the foetus wrapped in toilet paper.