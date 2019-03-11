Sunny Day In Delhi, Light Rain Forecast For Later: Weather Department

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky, very light rain and thundershowers with strong surface later in the day.

Delhi | | Updated: March 11, 2019 11:07 IST
The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. (File)


New Delhi: 

Delhites woke up to a pleasant and sunny morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the meteorological office said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, a Met department official said.

Sunday's maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 27 and 10.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

