Students Of Delhi Government Schools To Get Free Sports Coaching

Students of Delhi government schools will get free coaching in their favourite sport by academies and clubs which, in turn, will use the institute playgrounds for private coaching after school hours and during holidays.The aim is to provide opportunity to government school students in sports coaching and ensure optimum usage of playgrounds.The government had last year decided to rent out playgrounds of 77 schools run by it to be used by sports associations and clubs to oragnise events after school hours and during holidays."The scheme was launched on a pilot basis and now we have decided to take it forward. The academies which will be using the playgrounds will have to give free coaching to the students of the particular school," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters."They will be free to charge fees as per their own rates from the outsiders taking private coaching. However, 50 per cent of them have to be government school students in the national capital," he said.While earlier, 15 games were included under the scheme, now training will be imparted for 31 sports, including badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, volleyboll, wrestling and baseball among others."We will seek applications from sports academies and clubs for the purpose," Mr Sisodia said.