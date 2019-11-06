Snake At Delhi Metro Station Creates Chaos Among Passengers, Rescued

Rat snakes are commonly found in urban areas (Representational)

A five-foot-long rat snake created quite a stir among passengers at Dwarka Sector-21 metro station on Tuesday evening before it was caught and released into the wild.

A non-profit organisation working for conservation of wildlife said passengers spotted the snake trying to make its way onto the platform and in the commotion that ensued, the snake rushed under the stairs.

After receiving a call from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation staff, a two-member team from the NGO reached the metro station to snake.

"After ensuring that all potential hiding places and escape routes were blocked off, the rescuers carefully transferred the snake into a safe transport container," an official of the NGO said.

Wasim Akram of Wildlife SOS said, "Rat snakes are incredibly fast and look very similar to cobras, hence people tend to react very violently to them. Although non-venomous, the rat snake is quick and easily excitable, and may bite if threatened."

Rat snake, also known as the Oriental rat snake, is a highly adaptable species and is commonly found in urban areas.

