US Family Finds Giant Gray Rat Snake In Toilet, Calls Police for help

Image shows Gray Rat Snake inside the toilet.

A family in Eufaula area of Albama in United States found an unusual visitor to their home on Saturday. They found a slithery intruder inside the toilet of their home, and it turned out to be a Gray Rat Snake. The family requested assistance from the Eufaula Albama Department Police.

Following the rescue, the police department posted an amusing post along with the images of the snake inside the toilet on their official Facebook page. The department added that they would not generally anticipate hearing about a snake being found in a toilet throughout the course of an ordinary day.

"We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will recieve during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn't on our list of possibilities. Day shift removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake," the department wrote while sharing the post.

"In the snakes defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car's extended warranty," they added.

The post has received thousands of likes and more than 6,000 shares since it was shared. Numerous amusing comments have been made in the comment section by Facebook users.

One user wrote, "If I was the homeowner the only call would be to Chip Chapman to get my body. And bless EPD for handling this call because I could not."

"I'll forever be scarred when it comes to a potty trip at my nana's. I was using the lady's room and some reason some told me to look to my left and when I did a snake was right beside me. I lost my shit," wrote another.



