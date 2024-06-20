Live Snake To Human Finger: Bizarre Online Order Discoveries This Week

This week, customers shopping online have been met with unexpected surprises in their deliveries, ranging from unsettling to downright shocking. From a live snake wrapped around an Amazon package to a severed finger found in ice cream, these incidents have left consumers understandably disturbed.

Here are 4 bizarre things found in online orders this week:

Snake in Amazon package

In Bengaluru, a woman received a terrifying surprise when she opened her Amazon package containing an Xbox controller. Wrapped around the box was a live Spectacled Cobra, a highly venomous snake native to Karnataka. Fortunately, the snake was stuck to packaging tape and did not harm the woman.

The incident, captured in a viral video, raised serious concerns about safety in online deliveries. Amazon responded and apologised, saying that safety was their “top priority.”

The woman received a full refund but criticised Amazon for “negligence and their poor transportation/warehousing hygiene and supervision.”

Human finger in ice cream

A Mumbai doctor, Orlem Brandon Serrao, made a chilling discovery in his online-delivered ice cream – a human finger. Initially mistaking it for a nut, Dr Serrao was horrified to find that the solid piece was indeed a finger, which he described as traumatic.

He immediately reported the incident to the Malad police, leading to a case against Yummo Ice Creams for alleged food adulteration and endangerment.

The Police has now traced the human finger back to an employee at the ice cream company's Pune factory. The breakthrough came after police discovered that a factory staff member had suffered a finger injury on the same day the batch was packed. Samples have been sent for DNA testing to confirm the identity of the finger. The incident has led to the suspension of the ice cream manufacturer's licence by the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Dead rat in chocolate syrup ordered from Zepto

A customer named Prami Sridhar discovered a dead rat in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup she ordered through Zepto. In a social media post, Ms Sridhar claimed she found “small hair continuously” dripping along with the sauce. The packaging appeared sealed and intact but when she poured the syrup into a glass, a thick and hard object fell out. To verify, she washed the object under running water and confirmed it was, indeed, a dead rat.

Three people tasted the syrup, one of which fainted and had to be taken to the hospital.

She tried to file a complaint, but received no response initially. Later, Hershey's commented on the post, apologising and requesting details for further investigation.

Empty glass from Swiggy

In another odd incident, a customer named Aaraynsh received a sealed empty glass instead of the lime soda he ordered from Swiggy. He posted a sarcastic tweet on X with a picture of the transparent, empty container, saying, “Thanks, Swiggy, for sending me a sealed empty glass. I hope my lime soda will come in another order.”

Thanks, Swiggy, for sending me a sealed empty glass. I hope my lime soda will come in another order. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EsK9PBfYgy — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) June 18, 2024

Swiggy responded immediately, asking for his order ID to resolve the issue. Aaraynsh later confirmed that he received a refund of ₹80 for the ₹120 soda.