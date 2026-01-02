Taiwanese Star Jolin Tsai Stuns Fans With Dance On A 30-Meter-Long Giant Snake | Watch

Taiwanese pop sensation Jolin Tsai has set the internet abuzz after videos of her performing atop a 30-meter-long giant snake-head stage structure went viral across social media platforms. The striking performance was part of the opening leg of her much-anticipated "Pleasure" World Tour, which kicked off in Taipei from December 30 to January 1.

Widely regarded as one of Asia's most creative and bold live performers, Tsai stunned audiences with her elaborate and symbolic stage visuals. The now-viral footage captures her confidently singing while standing on the enormous moving snake, which was operated live by crew members. Fans have flooded social media with praise, calling the act "cinematic," "fearless," and "a new benchmark in Asian pop concerts."

Watch the video here:

ताइवान की मशहूर सुपर स्टार जोलिन त्साई ने ऐसे अंदाज मे डांस किया जिसे देखकर पूरी दुनिया हैरान हो गयी , एक बड़े से ऐनाकोंडा साँप पर खड़े होकर उस पर बेलेंस बनाकर अपने देश के लोगो को मज़बूत संदेश दिया , pic.twitter.com/8UezVc0GmR — Shama Parveen (@ShamaParveen70) January 1, 2026

Over the three-night concert series, held at a major Taipei stadium, more than 120,000 fans attended, about 40,000 each night, making it one of the largest-scale pop events in the region.

According to Taiwanese media outlet KBIZoom, Tsai reportedly invested NT$900 million (approximately Rs 200 crore) into the tour's production, making it one of the most expensive Asian pop tours ever. The stage also featured surreal moving props shaped like bulls, butterflies, and pigs, adding to the fantasy-like aesthetic.

As the video of Jolin Tsai's giant snake performance went viral, social media users flooded it with curious and amused comments. "Is that a real anaconda?" one user joked, while another wrote, "How can an anaconda be this big?" Many praised the scale of the show, with one user commenting, "Taiwanese superstar Jolin Tsai's new concert 'Pleasure' is on another level." The performance left audiences both amazed and entertained.