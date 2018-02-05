Sharpshooter From UP's Kasganj Arrested In Delhi. Bulletproof Vest Saved Him Besides murder and loot cases, the police will be probing if Tanwir had any role to play in the communal clashes in Kasganj in which a 22-year-old man was shot dead.

A sharpshooter from Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, which recently simmered following violence on Republic Day, was arrested in Delhi's Okhla Mandi this morning. His accomplice, however, escaped. A member of UP's Chhenu gang, Tanwir alias Munnawar, is wanted in a number of cases, including firing at police personnel and double murder in Delhi. Tanwir carried a Rs 70,000 reward for his capture.



The police had information that Tanwir will reach Okhla with an accomplice. Security was increased and the entire area was barricaded to restrict their movement. As soon as they entered Okhla in a Swift car, they hit the barricades and opened fire at the police team. The police retaliated and attacked their vehicle. Several rounds were fired and Tanwir was hit twice. He was saved as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. The cops overpowered him, but his associate managed to escape. Tanwir was arrested and taken to the hospital. Two police personnel were also injured in the encounter.



Tanwir has a dozen cases of murder and loot against him in Delhi and UP. In 2016, he fired at police officers in Delhi's Pul Prahlad Pur and escaped. He was involved in murder of two youngsters in Brahmpuri and Seelampur area of Delhi last year. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera, but Tanwir and men couldn't be arrested.

Various accounts suggest that the violence broke out when the "Yatra" -- featuring bikers and others holding the tricolour as well as saffron flags -- tried to pass through a Muslim-dominated area.



Several gunshots are heard in the short clip apparently filmed from a rooftop around the time Chandan Gupta was shot dead. The violence escalated after Mr Gupta's death, several "revenge" attacks took place over the next few days.



The police have filed seven FIRs or First Information Reports and over 100 people, including one of the main accused, have been arrested.





