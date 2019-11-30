Chhenu Gang Member, 29, Arrested with Illegal Firearms In Delhi

Four country-made pistols and 18 live cartridges were seized from his possession, the police said.

New Delhi:

A 29-year-old man, suspected to be a member of the infamous Chhenu gang, was arrested with illegal firearms in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Qamar Abbas, was a resident of Naya Bazar, Railway Colony, they said.

"Police got a tip-off regarding Abbas on Friday, following which a trap was laid near the Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazar and the accused was arrested at around 7:40 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said.

During interrogation, the accused said the arms belonged to his cousin Anwar, who is also a member of the gang.

Around two months ago, the accused, along with Anwar and one Rizwan, allegedly killed one Sufi, a member of the Nasir gang, in the New Usmanpur area, the senior police officer said.

