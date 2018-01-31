Young Men Armed With Guns, Swords On Road In Video From UP's Kasganj

All India | Reported by | Updated: January 31, 2018 10:52 IST
Young Men Armed With Guns, Swords On Road In Video From UP's Kasganj

A video showing the last moments of Chandan Gupta, the 22-year-old killed in clashes at UP's Kasganj

Kasganj:  A video showing the last moments of Chandan Gupta, the 22-year-old killed in clashes last Friday at Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, is among the series of clips that have appeared from the town that remains on edge.

Chandan Gupta was shot dead in the violence that erupted in the town on Republic Day, after an argument when a "Tiranga Yatra" taken out by activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was passing through a Muslim-dominated neighbourhood. After his death, the violence escalated with several "revenge" attacks.

Gupta is seen taking part in the rally in the mobile video filmed before the "Tiranga Yatra" went into the area where the clashes broke out. He is seen driving a bike with two others on it.

There are several bikes, driven at a high speed, with the riders holding up the national flags and saffron ones. The boys can be heard shouting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki jai".

In another video, a group of young men are seen on a road, armed with guns, clubs and sticks. Gunshots are then heard in the video, apparently taken from a rooftop. Chandan Gupta was believed to have been shot dead around this time.

Not long after this video was shot, mobs would go on the rampage, burning cars, shops and houses.

The police have filed seven FIRs or First Information Reports related to the communal clashes and subsequent violence and arson in Kasganj. Over 100 have been arrested.

Videos circulated by the police show peace committee meetings between elders of both communities to restore peace in the town, which has a population of about two lakh. There is heavy police presence across the town.

