Seven-Year-Old Killed After Speeding Tanker Hits School Van, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Orders Probe

Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident, the report of which will be submitted in three days

Delhi | | Updated: April 26, 2018 20:28 IST
An inquiry into the accident will be conducted by the District Magistrate

New Delhi:  A seven-year-old schoolgirl was killed and 16 others were injured when a speeding tanker hit their van in north Delhi on Thursday, police said.

The schoolgirl was identified as Sakshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said, adding that the condition of four others was critical.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered a magisterial probe into the accident. He asked Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to have an inquiry by conducted by the District Magistrate and submit a report within three days.

According to police, the accident occurred at a road junction near Kanhaiya Nagar Metro Station at around 6.30 a.m. when the children were headed to Kendriya Vidyalaya at Keshav Puram.

"There were 17 children in the van. When it reached the red light to take a U-turn, a speeding tanker hit it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan.

He added that the injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals. The police are trying to arrest the driver.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

