1 Killed, 17 Children Injured In School Van-Tanker Collision In North Delhi

The children are being treated at different hospitals in the city. The drivers of both the vehicles were detained

Delhi | | Updated: April 26, 2018 13:41 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Killed, 17 Children Injured In School Van-Tanker Collision In North Delhi

Children injured in the collision between their school van and a tanker were taken to different hospitals

New Delhi:  A seven-year-old girl died and 17 other students were injured after a milk tanker rammed into a school van this morning near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station in northwest Delhi, the police said.

Comments
The children who were injured in the accident are being treated at different hospitals in the city. The seven-year-old who died in the accident was identified as Garima, the police said.

The drivers of both the vehicles were detained, the police added.
 
delhi school van tanker collision

Collision between a school van and a tempo took place this morning, near Kanhaiya Nagar metro station

Further details are awaited.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

School Van AccidentSchool Van-Milk Tanker CollisionDelhi School Van Accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................