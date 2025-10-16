10 Students Injured As Van Falls Off Maharashtra Bridge Because Of Potholes

Ten students were injured after a van taking them home from school fell off a bridge in Maharashtra's Bhandara district as the driver tried to avoid large potholes on the road.

The incident took place at Surewara in Bhandara district. The children were returning home from school through a road full of potholes. As the driver tried to avoid the craters, he lost control of the vehicle and it fell off a low bridge. The children suffered injuries and were rushed to the district hospital.

Visuals from the district hospital show healthcare staff examining the boys and girls injured in the accident as their parents try to comfort them.

The accident has put the spotlight on the poor condition of the road, and residents of the area have slammed the Public Works Department, accusing it of negligence.

Bhandara district in Maharashtra is often called the "district of lakes" for its nearly 3,500 lakes, many centuries old. Of late, residents of the area have used this to take a swipe at civic officials. They have shared on social media photographs of potholes full of water and said the condition of roads shows why the district is known for its lakes.