2 Cops Suspended After Video Of Obscene Dance In Maharashtra Village Goes Viral

A head constable and a constable have been suspended for allegedly being absent from duty during an event held in Maharashtra's Bhandara district where a woman and some other people indulged in an obscene dance, officials said on Thursday.

An assistant police inspector (API) has also been attached to the police headquarters here in connection with the incident which took place on November 17 night in Nakadongri village under Gobarwahi police station limits, they said.

A video of the event has gone viral on social media platforms.

During the 'Mandai Mela' (a local fair) organised in the village, a programme was held where a female dancer from a Nagpur-based dance group allegedly stripped. Some youth also joined the dance, tried to touch her and threw cash notes at her, the officials said.

Taking cognisance of the viral video and following a complaint by a constable, the Gobarwahi police on Tuesday registered an offence against the event organiser, the dance group's director and others for violation of rules, they said.

Superintendent of Police Lohit Matani took a serious note of the matter and on Wednesday suspended head constable Rakeshsingh Solanki and constable Rahul Parteki, who were allegedly absent from duty during the event, an official from Tumsar police station said.

Besides, API Nitin Madankar of Gobarwahi police station was attached to the police headquarters in Bhandara for alleged dereliction of duty, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)