Supreme Court Raps High Court, Tamil Nadu Government Over Top Cop's Arrest

The Supreme Court has expressed shock over a Madras High Court order to arrest a senior Tamil Nadu police officer - ADGP HM Jayaram, suspended by the state amid a probe into an alleged kidnapping case involving a family dispute - while it was hearing a plea for anticipatory bail.

The court also had sharp questions for the state over the top cop's suspension; a bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan asked the Tamil Nadu government if the suspension was necessary given Mr Jayaram has, so far, cooperated with the investigation.

"You can't do this... it is very demoralising," Justice Manmohan said, pointing to 28 years of service and reminding the state it had said its only concern was for Mr Jayaram to join the probe.

"When he has joined the investigation what is the need to suspend him?" the court asked.

"You obtain instructions to withdraw the suspension order... he is a senior police officer," Justice Bhuyan told the Tamil Nadu government's representatives.

READ | Senior Tamil Nadu Cop Suspended Over Alleged Role In Boy's Kidnapping

Mr Jayaram had moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's arrest order.

Mr Jayaram's lawyer pointed out that the top cop had been taken into custody immediately after that order and only released 24 hours later, after he approached the Supreme Court.

The senior police officer remains suspended from active duty.

READ | Suspended Tamil Nadu Top Cop, Who Was Detained, Let Off After Enquiry

However, the state argued Mr Jayaram had not, in fact, been formally arrested.

Tamil Nadu Police sources told NDTV Mr Jayaram had been 'let off' after first being detained.

What Is The Case?

Vanaraja, the father of a young woman who was to marry her 22-year-old boyfriend, approached Maheswari, a former police constable, for help to 'break' the marriage. Maheswari, in turn, allegedly contacted ADGP Jayaram, who allegedly roped in MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy.

But, unable to trace the groom, the group allegedly kidnapped his 16-year-old brother instead.

The cops said the boy was released only after pressure, and significantly, in the car allotted to Mr Jayaram, which was driven by a police constable with Vanaraja and Maheswari also in it.

READ | Love Marriage, Kidnapping And A Senior Cop's Detention In Tamil Nadu

The MLA had sought anticipatory bail too but this has not been granted yet. In his case the courts made strong observations, saying a lawmaker ought to be a role model. Moorthy - who won his seat in 2021 with support from the main opposition, the AIADMK - denies all charges.

Five people have been arrested so far as the probe continues amid political and public scrutiny.

Police are pursuing leads related to monetary pay-offs and say more arrests may follow.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.