Love Marriage, A Kidnapping And A Senior Cop's Arrest In Tamil Nadu

In an unprecedented development, HM Jayaram, an Additional Director General of Police, was arrested in Tamil Nadu after the Madras High Court ordered investigators to do so in connection with an alleged kidnapping case involving a family dispute over a love marriage. The court also directed Poovai Jagan Moorthy, MLA and Chief of the Puratchi Bharatham party, to appear before the police for investigation.

The judge, while hearing the MLA's anticipatory bail plea, made scathing observations, stating, "Why are you afraid of a police investigation? An MLA must be a role model and not run kangaroo courts." The judge also warned that Jagan Moorthy must appear without being accompanied by party cadre, asserting that political office bearers should not misuse their influence to evade the law.

The court took note of police submissions that the MLA's supporters had blocked law enforcers from arresting him over the weekend in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. While his anticipatory bail plea remains pending, the court indicated it would assess his cooperation with the ongoing investigation before deciding.

According to police, the case centres around a marriage between a 22-year-old man and a young woman whose father, Vanaraja, disapproved of the union. Determined to break the marriage, Vanaraja allegedly approached Maheswari, a former police constable who had been dismissed from service. Maheswari, in turn, reportedly reached out to ADGP Jayaram, who then sought help from MLA Jagan Moorthy.

Failing to locate the groom, the MLA's men allegedly abducted his 16-year-old younger brother instead. When the boy's mother approached the police, the minor was eventually released - but in a shocking twist, police say he was let go in a car belonging to ADGP Jayaram. The vehicle was reportedly driven by a serving constable, with Maheswari and Vanaraja being the other occupants.

Investigators allege that huge financial transactions were made in connection with the kidnapping.

Mr Moorthy, who had contested on an AIADMK symbol and won the Kilvaithinakuppam reserved constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, had denied allegations.