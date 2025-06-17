Suspended Tamil Nadu Top Cop, Who Was Detained, Let Off After Enquiry

Suspended Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram, who was detained on the orders of the Madras High Court over his alleged role in the kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy, has now been let off after an enquiry, say Tamil Nadu Police sources.

However, officials added that he could be summoned again if needed for further questioning.

Mr Jayaram was detained yesterday after the court directed police to "secure him and proceed according to law" in a case linked to an inter-caste love marriage that allegedly triggered a chain of illegal events, including kidnapping. The Tamil Nadu government subsequently suspended him from service pending investigation.

According to police, the case began when Vanaraja, father of a young woman who had married her 22-year-old boyfriend, approached Maheswari, a former police constable, seeking help to break the marriage and bring his daughter home. Maheswari, in turn, allegedly contacted ADGP Jayaram, who is said to have roped in Puratchi Bharatham Party Chief and MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy.

Unable to trace the groom, the group allegedly kidnapped the groom's 16-year-old younger brother instead. The cops say the boy was released only after pressure was mounted, and notably, in the official car of ADGP Jayaram, which was being driven by a police constable. Vanaraja and Maheswari were also said to be in the vehicle at the time of the boy's release.

The court has not granted anticipatory bail yet to the MLA. The court had made strong observations on the MLA, saying the lawmaker ought to be a role model and not involve himself in kangaroo courts.