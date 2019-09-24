Senior Cop, 2 Constables Suspended After Attack On Delhi Journalist

The police said they have detained eight suspects for interrogation in connection with the incident.

An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were suspended today after their response to the CR park incident where a woman journalist was injured in a snatching incident was found not "up to the mark", the police said.

The police said they have detained eight suspects for interrogation in connection with the incident.

Over 25 police teams have been formed to trace the accused, the police said, adding that the CCTV footage of the incident has also been obtained.

The incident took place on Sunday evening. In her complaint, the woman stated she was returning home after shopping in an auto-rickshaw when two men on a motorcycle snatched her mobile phone.

In the struggle, she fell from the auto-rickshaw while the men fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was given first aid and then admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.