Phones With Cameras 'Banned' For Daughters-In-Law In This Rajasthan District

A village panchayat in Rajasthan's Jalore district has prohibited daughters-in-law and young women from 15 villages from using phones with cameras starting January 26.

Additionally, taking a phone to public functions or a neighbour's house will also be banned. Instead, they will only be allowed to use keypad phones instead of smartphones.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Chaudhary community held on Sunday in Gazipur village, Jalore district, chaired by Sujnaram Chaudhary, the president of the 14 pattis (subdivisions).

Speaking to PTI, Chaudhary said that Panch Himmtaram announced the decision.

According to Himmtaram, after discussions among panch members and community members, it was decided that daughters-in-law and young women would exclusively use keypad phones for calling.

School-going girls who need mobile phones for their studies may use them only at home. They are not allowed to take mobile phones to weddings, social events, or even to a neighbour's house, Chaudhary further explained, Chaudhary mentioned further.

In response to the opposition regarding the panchayat's decision, Chaudhary clarified that this measure was taken because children often use the mobile phones of women in their households, which may negatively affect their eyesight. He noted that some women give their phones to children to keep them distracted, allowing them to focus on their daily chores.

