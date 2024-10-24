Teachers In Delhi Schools Asked To Avoid Using Mobiles In Classes

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has issued a new directive advising teachers to refrain from using mobile phones during instructional activities, including in classrooms, laboratories, and libraries. Instead, teachers are encouraged to use available smart boards, projectors, and K-Yan devices to enhance the learning experience.

In a circular outlining these guidelines, the DoE stressed the importance of creating a more interactive and engaging environment. Teachers have been specifically asked not to use mobile phones during teaching hours, even during arrangement periods when substitute teaching is required due to the absence of a regular teacher.

"Teachers and other staff are refrained from using mobile phones during the teaching-learning activities, i.e., in classrooms, laboratories, and library, etc., including arrangement periods," the circular stated.

The circular also highlighted the benefits of using K-Yan, a multifunctional smart classroom tool that integrates various technologies to support modern teaching methods.

Earlier, In 2023, the Directorate of Education (DoE) enforced a ban on mobile phones for students in both Delhi government and private school classrooms. The directive also extended to teachers and staff, who were urged to refrain from using mobile devices in areas where educational activities occur, including classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories, and libraries.

The DoE circular specified, "Parents should ensure that their children do not bring mobile phones into the school premises. If students bring mobile phones to school, then the school authority should arrange to keep them in a locker and return the mobile phones to the students after school."