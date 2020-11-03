Security Guard, 2 Others Arrested For Raping Woman At Delhi Hospital Parking: Cops

Delhi Police had arrested the security guard last Sunday (Representational)

Three men, including the security guard of a hospital, have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the hospital's parking lot in Delhi's Rohini district.

The woman in her complaint to police stated that the hospital security guard took her on the pretext to verify why she was there and whether any member of her family or relative was admitted to the hospital. She was taken to the parking lot and raped there, she said.

Police arrested the security guard last Sunday. The security guard was still working in the hospital while the other two, who worked at the hospital as bouncers, were removed from their jobs but would still come to the hospital.

The woman has been sent to Nirmal Chhaya, a statutory institution, under Section 21 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The Department had declared Nirmal Chhaya as a Protective and Corrective Institution in 1988.

The incident took place at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi's Rohini on October 31.