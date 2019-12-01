UP Girl, 16, Who Was Allegedly Raped, Set On Fire, Dies In Delhi Hospital

The accused poured kerosene and set her ablaze, said police.

The 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire by her neighbour in a township area in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal last week died of serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, police said.

The girl, who was battling for life in the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi since past nine days, died this morning, SP Yamuna Prasad said.

On November 21, the girl was alone at her house in the township in Nakhasa police station area when her neighbour, Zeeshan, allegedly raped her, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal had said.

He later poured kerosene and set her ablaze, the police said, adding she was taken to the district hospital from where she was referred to Delhi.

The accused was arrested.

The National Security Act (NSA) is being invoked against the culprit and the case will be taken up in the fast track court, the SP Prasad said.