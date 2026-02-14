333 CCTVs, Sensors: How Delhi Civic Body Keeps Watch On 17 Public Services

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has strengthened real-time governance and civic monitoring through its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), set up in 2020 under the Smart City project at a cost of Rs 65 crore. The high-tech facility currently keeps watch over nearly 17 essential public services, ranging from sanitation and traffic flow to environmental conditions.

A network of 333 CCTV cameras installed across NDMC areas has been integrated with the ICCC. 183 CCTV will be overseen by the Delhi police enabling officials to maintain surveillance, respond quickly to incidents and ensure smoother functioning of municipal operations. The centre also assists in coordination with law-enforcement agencies, with personnel from the Delhi Police deployed at the facility.

One of the major focus areas is vehicle management. Through GPS and RFID-based systems, authorities can track daily distances travelled, monitor routes and receive alerts if vehicles deviate from approved paths or cross NDMC boundaries. Live tracking is available for pressure jetting machines, mechanical road sweepers, anti-smog guns, water tankers and garbage trucks.

In the solid waste management segment, the ICCC supervises clearance status of over-ground bins, while underground bins are fitted with mechanisms to monitor fill levels and trigger alerts for timely lifting. Radio Frequency Identification technology has been deployed to streamline operations involving different categories of waste vehicles, including those handling municipal and construction debris.

The command centre is also equipped with smart environmental sensors that measure pollution and weather indicators in line with CPCB norms. Parameters tracked include temperature, humidity, AQI, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, PM10 and PM2.5. Automatic alerts are generated if readings breach permissible limits, and long-term trends are analysed for policy response.

Apart from sanitation and environment, the ICCC keeps an eye on traffic movement, water-logging points and other vulnerable locations, linking field teams with a dedicated control room hotline to ensure faster intervention.

Officials say the system has significantly improved response time, accountability and data-driven decision-making in the NDMC region.