Screwdriver Threat, Rs 2 Crore Robbery By House Helps In Delhi: Police

The police received a call at 6.04 pm regarding robbery at Paschim Vihar East. (Representational)

Two housemaids and their three accomplices allegedly robbed cash and jewellery worth around Rs 2 crore from a businessman's house in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Friday, the police said.

According to the police, they received a call at 6.04 pm regarding robbery at Paschim Vihar East.

Harmeet Kaur (46) and her husband, who has a door fitting business in Mundka Industrial Area, had hired two maids -- Mina and Hema Kumari -- about a month-and-a-half ago. They were given accommodation at the ground floor of the house.

The maids were hired through Bishnu Kumar Pradhan, who has a placement agency at Kotla Mubarakpur, the police said.

Around 4 pm, an unknown person entered the house with the help of one of the two maids and he threatened Ms Kaur with a screwdriver. In the meantime, two more people came inside, a police officer said.

The five people searched all the rooms in the house and fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore.

On the basis of Ms Kaur's statement, a case under punishment for robbery, robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt and common intention of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is underway, the police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)