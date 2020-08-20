Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi, Nearby Areas; To Continue For 2 More Hours

Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue in Delhi, IMD tweeted (File)

Delhi and its neighbouring areas were hit by heavy rain on early hours of Wednesday bringing down the temperature to 27 degree Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi during the next 2 hours.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain would continue to occur over many places of entire Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Etah, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Hodal, Nuh, Jhajjar, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Gannaur, Farrukh Nagar, Kahrkhoda, Bahadurgarh, Bagpath during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.