'Congrats Delhi!': This Is How 'DTC's 1st 100% Electric Bus' Looks

A prototype of an electric bus, to be inducted in the fleet of the DTC, has arrived after a long wait and it will be soon flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is procuring 300 e-buses whose delivery was due to begin in November last year. It was delayed due to various reasons, including the ongoing pandemic.

More e-buses will be inducted into the DTC in the coming months. Approximately 3,500 new electric buses will get added to the DTC and Cluster fleet according to the induction plan of the transport department, officials said.

"Congrats Delhi! After a long wait, prototype of DTC's first 100 per cent electric bus has reached Delhi! CM Arvind Kejriwal will soon flag off this electric bus," Gahlot said in a tweet.

The transport department in October had in last year floated tenders for induction of 140 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses, aiming to strengthen the public transport fleet and check air pollution in the city.

The DTC Board has also approved the induction of 1,245 low-floor buses, including 1,015 electric buses, to augment the ageing fleet of the public transporter in the national capital, officials said.