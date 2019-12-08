Police Case Filed Against Owner Of Delhi Factory Where 43 Died In Fire

Around 62 people were taken out from the factory that caught fire in the early hours.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where a fire killed 43 workers, is currently missing and a first information report has been registered against him.

"Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, is currently missing," Senior Police Officer Monika Bhardwaj told media.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa said.

Around 62 people were taken out from the factory that caught fire in the early hours on Sunday of which 43 have been declared dead.

34 have been confirmed dead in Lok Nayak Hospital, and 9 in Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire engines were sent to the spot.

The fire has been completely doused by the fire brigade team and all the persons have been evacuated from the site.