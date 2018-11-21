Police Case Against AAP's Somnath Bharti Over Abusing Woman Journalist

Denying the allegation, Somnath Bharti threatened to file a defamation case against the journalist.

Delhi | | Updated: November 21, 2018 18:28 IST
The journalist accused Somnath Bharti of abusing her during a TV show. (File)

New Delhi: 

A police case was filed against Aam Admi Party lawmaker Somnath Bharti on Wednesday over charges of abusing woman journalist, a police official said.

The first information report or FIR against the AAP MLA was filed on the complaint of the woman journalist of a private TV news channel, who accused him of calling her names and asking her to "become a prostitute".

In her complaint, the anchor of the Hindi news channel told police that Mr Bharti, during a TV show called her a "BJP's agent" and asked her "to become a prostitute," the official said.

Denying the allegations, Mr Bharti, however, threatened to file a defamation case against both the news channel and its anchor.

He said he had joined the TV show over phone to discuss the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, but the video was being presented with manipulation.

"I will file a defamation case against both the news anchor as well as the channel," Mr Bharti told PTI.

The complaint was filed by the journalist at the Women Police Station in Noida and a First Information Report under sections 504 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the AAP lawmaker, the official said.

While Section 504 of the IPC lists the offence of heaping "intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of the peace", section 509 pertains to "insulting a woman's modesty through words, gestures or an act," a police official said. 

