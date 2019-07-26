Cops Arrests 2 Afghan Nationals For Smuggling Drugs, Seize 130 Kg Heroin

Two people, including an Afghan national, were arrested in connection with the case, the official said.

About 130 kg heroin was seized from a container in Navi Mumbai by the Delhi Police following which two men, including an Afghan national were arrested, police said.

Senior police officer Manishi Chandra said around 260 jute bags containing 130 kg of soaked and dried Afghan heroin were seized from the container.

The drug was transported as a basil seed consignment. It originated from Islam Qila in Afghanistan's Herat and took the sea-route to Mumbai via Bandar Abbas in Iran, he said.

Earlier, seven people, including four Afghan nationals, were arrested and 200 kg of heroin were recovered from their possession, police said.

Total 330 kg of heroin worth around Rs 1,320 crore has been seized by the Delhi police so far, they said, adding that further details are awaited.

