PM Modi's Oath Today: Check Delhi Police's Traffic Advisory On Roads To Avoid

PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: Delhi police has adviced commuters to avoid some routes

As stringent security measures come into play on the day of the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi traffic police officials have advised the public to go through their advisory due to some diversions on a significant day.

Briefing about the preparedness on PM Modi's oath-taking day, DCW Traffic Police Prashant Gautam said, "Approximately 1,100 police officials will be on duty today. Our traffic staff has been briefed completely. There will be restricted entry towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and the roads near it"

"We have already put all the information on our social media handles. The public should plan their journey as per that and are advised to go through our advisory once," said Prashant Gautam DCP Traffic," he added.

The Delhi traffic police has issued a notification ahead of the mega event scheduled to commence at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, informing commuters about road closures and alternative routes in the national capital.

Special traffic arrangements will be in place around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm today.

The Delhi traffic police adviced avoiding some routes including Parliament Street, Imtiyaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Gol Chakkar Patel Chowk, Gol Chakkar Krishi Bhawan, Gol Chakkar Sunehri Bagh Gol Methi, Gol Chakkar GPO, Gol Chakkar Teen Murti, Pt. Pant Marg, Rajaji Marg, Tyagraj Marg and Akbar Road.

Vehicles found parked on these roads will be removed. There is also no permission for DTC busses to ply on routes near the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Traffic Advisory



In view of swearing-in ceremony, special traffic arrangements will be effective in the vicinity of Rashtrapati Bhawan from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM on 09.06.2024. Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/WKbrUQW0SU — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 8, 2024

"Travelers are advised to avoid these roads, cooperate, and make maximum use of public transportation. Those travelling to ISBTs, railway stations, or airports are advised to plan their journey carefully and allow sufficient time," the Delhi traffic police stated in an official release.

"The general public and motorists are advised to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and discipline, follow the instructions of traffic personnel stationed at all intersections, and stay updated," the Delhi traffic police stated in an official release," the release stated.

