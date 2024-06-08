1,100 Delhi Traffic Cops Deployed, Advisory Issued For PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath at 7:15 PM on June 9.

Around 1,100 traffic staff of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement and route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, Prashant Gautam said, "Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed. They have been briefed about all the instructions. We have done all the rehearsals. An advisory has been issued for the general public for the traffic movement."

"Proper arrangements have been made for the foreign delegates and the heads of state who will be arriving for the oath ceremony. Route arrangements have been made and a control zone has also been prepared," said the DCP.

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take the oath at 7:15 PM on June 9.

Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.

Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, "President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend."

Highlighting the significance of the event, the MEA emphasised, "The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision.

"Additionally, the MEA mentioned that besides participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also grace a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, later in the same evening.

PM Modi's invitation to neighbouring leaders reflects India's ongoing efforts to engage with countries in the region. In 2014, he convened leaders from SAARC nations, and in 2019, he invited countries from the BIMSTEC group.

The BJP got 240 seats and NDA has secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats.The INDIA bloc has bagged 233 seats. Others have won 18 seats in the lower house of Parliament.

The Congress secured 99 seats. Samajwadi Party got 37 seats while Trinamool Congress 29. DMK managed to win 22 seats.

