PM Modi To Flag Off New Section Of Delhi Metro's Violet Line On Monday

This extension of Delhi Metro's Violet Line will be formally flagged off via remote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, the statement said, adding passenger services on the section will commence at 5 pm on the same day.

Delhi | | Updated: November 17, 2018 23:01 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi To Flag Off New Section Of Delhi Metro's Violet Line On Monday

The extension of Delhi Metro's Violet Line will be formally flagged off by PM Modi.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line through a remote control on Monday, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement said.

S K Pathak, Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, approved the commencement of passenger operations on the 3.2 kilometre section of Violet Line on Saturday, it said.

This extension of Delhi Metro's Violet Line will be formally flagged off via remote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, the statement said, adding passenger services on the section will commence at 5 pm on the same day.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the section will be an extension of the Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujesar Violet Line.

After the inauguration of the section, the corridor will become 46.6 kilometres long and the total length of the Delhi Metro network will become 317 kilometres.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh LineViolet Line

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................