Delhi Metro's Violet Line Services Affected For Around 2 Hours

Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected for nearly two hours on Friday, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Violet Line links Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabgarh in Haryana.

"Violet Line Update: Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 9:30 am.

Many people took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced due to the delay in services.

Around 11:40 am, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation again tweeted to inform people that normal services have resumed.

