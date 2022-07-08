Passenger On Tracks Delays Services On Delhi Metro's Violet Line

More details from the DMRC and the Delhi Police are awaited.

A passenger on the tracks at the Badkal Mor station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line led to a delay in services on Friday, the DMRC said.

The Violet Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Raja Nagar Singh (Ballabgarh) in Haryana.

"Violet Line Update. Delay in services from Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) due to a passenger on track at Badkal Mor. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

Violet Line Update



Delay in services from Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh) due to a passenger on track at Badkal Mor.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 8, 2022

More details from the DMRC and the Delhi Police are awaited.

On July 4, a woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh station on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line.

Prior to that, a 50-year-old man sustained injuries after he jumped in front of a train at the Moolchand metro station of the Violet Line on June 30.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)