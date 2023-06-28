Viral Video Shows Two Men Get Into A Fight In Delhi Metro, Hurl Abuses At Each Other

The video of the men's altercation went viral on social media.

The Delhi Metro has been in the news for many different reasons in the past few months, and it is once again in focus, but not for dancing reels or public displays of affection (PDAs).

A video has appeared on social media that shows two backpack-wearing men engaged in an ugly fight inside a metro coach. While most commuters stand at a safe distance from the two men, some try to intervene and stop the fight from escalating on the popular public transport. However, their efforts go in vain.

The men are also seen punching and trying to push each other away.

Watch the video here:



In response to the matter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a statement.

"We request that commuters conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, time, etc. Recently, DMRC also deployed flying squads comprised of Metro and Security staff to randomly monitor such behaviour in the Metro across its network and to take necessary action under relevant provisions of law," said Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Meanwhile, social media users have had a mixed reaction to this video.

One person on social media asked, "Keep calm anyway; are there fewer problems in life?"

Another user sarcastically commented that "enjoyment for all ages is available in DMRC."