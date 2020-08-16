On Way To Work, Security Guard Dies After Being Hit By Car: Cops

The man was riding a bicycle to his office for night duty when he was hit by a car.(Representational)

A 33-year-old security guard died after allegedly being hit by a car while cycling to work in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Sunday.

According to them, the incident occurred on Friday evening near Jija Bai College.

Farooq Ahmed was riding a bicycle to his office in Hauz Khas for night duty when he was hit by a car. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma where he died on Saturday evening during the course of treatment, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

He is survived by his wife, a 10-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter, police said.

The victim's brother-in-law Manudeem said that he had received a call informing him about the accident around 7.45 pm on Friday.

The police were informed about the accident around 9.40 pm.

"Ahmed sustained severe injuries in the head and was put on ventilator. He died around 7.30 pm on Saturday. We informed his family in Uttarakhand about the unfortunate incident and they arrived here the next morning," Mr Manudeem said.

According to the DCP, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Hauz Khas police station and later section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was also added to it.

Mr Manudeem said his brother-in-law had got the bicycle recently by borrowing money to commute to his workplace in Hauz Khas from Jasola Vihar.

"CCTV cameras have been scanned to trace the car. Multiple teams are working on the case and we have received some vital clues," the DCP said.

