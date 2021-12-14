On Camera, Man Chased Down Trying To Flee Delhi's Tanishq Store With Ring

The whole incident was captured on CCTV cameras inside the Tanishq showroom.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for stealing and trying to flee with a ring from a jewellery store in Delhi's Connaught Place area, the police said.

The incident happened today when a man entered a Tanishq store and started inquiring about different jewellery items from an employee, Delhi deputy commissioner of police Deepak Yadav said.

The staff at the store got suspicious of his behaviour and informed the police, following which a constable reached the spot.

The man then tried to flee from the store with a ring but was chased down by the constable and caught, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Praveen and is a civil services aspirant. He is a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, the police added.

A video from the CCTV footage showed the accused wearing a mask and sitting across the counter looking at jewellery and talking to a salesperson. He is then seen picking up a ring when the salesperson leaves the counter for some time and keeping it inside his jacket pocket.



The footage also showed a cop later chasing and catching the man outside the showroom as soon as he tries to run away.