Delhi Police's New Year's Eve Advisory: Key Roads Closed, Limited Parking

Delhi Traffic Police has announced special arrangements and restrictions in view of New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31. The measures come into force from 7 pm onwards and remain applicable until the end of the celebrations.

They will mainly affect traffic around India Gate and Connaught Place, and will apply to all private and public vehicles.

Restrictions Around India Gate

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made at and around India Gate. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicular traffic may be restricted or diverted from:

Q-Point

R/A MLNP

R/A Sunheri Masjid

R/A MAR–Janpath

Rajpath–Rafi Marg

R/A Windsor Place

R/A Rajendra Prasad Road–Janpath

K.G. Marg–Ferozeshah Road

R/A Mandi House

W-Point

Mathura Road–Purana Qila Road

Mathura Road–Sher Shah Road

Subramaniam Bharti Marg–Zakir Hussain Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg–Pandara Road

Visitors are advised to use public transport as parking spaces near the India Gate will be limited.

Restrictions Around Connaught Place

To manage heavy crowds and traffic movement, vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the following points:

R/A Mandi House

R/A Bengali Market

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing

Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station)

R.K. Ashram Marg–Chitragupta Marg crossing

R/A Gole Market

R/A GPO, New Delhi

Patel Chowk

Kasturba Gandhi Road–Ferozeshah Road crossing

Jai Singh Road–Bangla Sahib Lane

R/A Windsor Place

No vehicular traffic will be permitted in the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place, except vehicles carrying valid passes.

Parking Arrangements Near Connaught Place

Near Gole Dak Khana: Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg

Near Patel Chowk: Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR

Near Mandi House: Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House

Near Minto Road: D.D. Upadhyaya Marg and Press Road area

Near Panchkuian Road: R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road, Basant Road towards Paharganj

Near K.G. Marg–Ferozeshah Road crossing: Copernicus Lane and K.G. Marg towards C-Hexagon

Near R/A Bengali Market: Babar Road and Tansen Marg

Near Windsor Place: Rajendra Prasad Road and Raisina Road

Near Gole Market: Peshwa Road, service road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg, and R.K. Ashram Road

Near R/A Buta Singh: Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road

Parking near Connaught Place will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Unauthorised or improperly parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted, the Delhi Police said.

Access To New Delhi Railway Station (From South)

Special routes have been notified for motorists heading to New Delhi Railway Station from the south:

Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street–Mandir Marg–Rani Jhansi Road–R/A Jhande Walan–Desh Bandhu Gupta Road

R/A GPO–Kali Bari Marg–Mandir Marg–Rani Jhansi Road–R/A Jhande Walan–Desh Bandhu Gupta Road

R/A Windsor Place–Ferozeshah Road–Mandi House–W Point–A Point–DDU Marg–Bhav Bhuti Marg

Entry from Connaught Place via Chelmsford Road will be prohibited. Motorists are advised to use the second entry gate on the Ajmeri Gate side, reaching the station through Paharganj–Shiela Cinema or Ajmeri Gate–JLN Marg via B.S.Z. Marg–Delhi Gate–JLN Marg.

Traffic arrangements for Old Delhi Railway Station remain unaffected.

Suggested Alternative Routes

North–South: Ring Road (ISBT–Ashram), Delhi Gate–Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg–Mathura Road, ISBT–Rani Jhansi Marg–Panchkuian Road, and Hanuman Murti–Ring Road.

East–West: Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Shankar Road.

Advisory For Zoo And Mathura Road Area

Motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road and Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan to prevent congestion. The Delhi Traffic Police has requested the public to plan travel in advance, follow advisories, and cooperate with traffic personnel for smooth movement during New Year celebrations.