Video: Delhi's Connaught Place, Other Areas Flooded After Heavy Rain

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms battered parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leaving several prominent areas waterlogged. One of the worst-hit spots was Connaught Place (CP), the heart of the city, which witnessed over 100.2 mm of rainfall within only two hours.

Videos circulating on social media showed a flooded CP with vehicles wading through knee-deep water. In one clip obtained by NDTV, scooters, cars, and pedestrians in CP could be seen struggling through waterlogged streets, with water visibly squirting from under the tyres of slow-moving vehicles.

The deluge, although brief, left the city reeling.

"This is Delhi's Connaught Place, one of the most prime locations in the city. It just needed 1 hour of rain to get into this condition. Where is our drainage system landing?" an X user asked in a viral post.

This is not Gurgaon, this is Delhi's Connaught Place, one of the most prime locations in the city. It just needed 1 hour of rain to get into this condition. Where is our drainage system landing @gupta_rekha @p_sahibsingh @MCD_Delhi #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/9kB7VelAeC — Aam Aurat (@aam__aurat) July 29, 2025

Other videos on X show a flooded CP. "That's Delhi today at CP after a few minutes of rain," a user wrote.

CP wasn't the only area affected. Videos from across Delhi showed similar scenes.

In the vicinity of Ambedkar Stadium, a venue known for football tournaments, heavy waterlogging was also reported.

Stunning office hour rain in Delhi. A view of the flooded corner of the famous Ambedkar Stadium, the venue for many a super football game #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/iorvMkauLe — Avijit Ghosh (@cinemawaleghosh) July 29, 2025

Other impacted areas included Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, where visuals shared by the news agency PTI revealed flooded streets, and Pragati Maidan, where footage showed vehicles struggling to navigate submerged roads.

VIDEO | Delhi: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging and traffic snarls in parts of the national capital. Visuals from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.#DelhiRains #WeatherUpdate



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YjDnlgIMSw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Severe waterlogging in parts of the National Capital following heavy rains this morning



(Visuals from Pragati Maidan) pic.twitter.com/vixuKYoRfb — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Visuals of the Kamala Nagar market in Delhi show roads submerged due to the rain.

#India: #Delhi: View of Kamala Nagar market in Delhi, roads submerged due to rain.

Our ASIA is highly flood prone, stay alert and safe during monsoon season. pic.twitter.com/nu5rwd5Q93 — CMNS_Media⚔️ #Citizen_Media????VEDA ???? (@1SanatanSatya) July 29, 2025

Other videos of waterlogging in the national capital.

"One drop of rain and Delhi goes from capital city to Venice."

????????#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/6AV2pNcBxe — ZIN... (@Ram_Zin_) July 29, 2025

Following the sudden downpour, the Delhi Traffic Police issued several advisories warning commuters to avoid specific routes. Waterlogging was reported at the Azad Market Railway Underpass and Ram Bagh Road, affecting traffic flow in the surrounding areas. Vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Barfkhana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg were diverted.

Traffic Advisory

In view of water logging at Azad Market Railway Underpass, Ram Bagh Road, traffic is affected in the surrounding areas. Diversions are in place for vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Barfkhana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg.



Commuters are advised… pic.twitter.com/KUZhvh3rVj — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 29, 2025

Another alert was issued for the area near the GTK Bus Depot. Commuters travelling from Singhu Border (NH44) toward Model Town or Kingsway Camp were advised to divert via Mukarba Chowk and Outer Ring Road, while those heading in the reverse direction were asked to use Road No. 51 and Azadpur Chowk.

Traffic Advisory



Due to waterlogging at GTK Bus Depot, commuters are advised to take alternative routes.



For commuters from Singhu Border (NH44) to Model Town/Kingsway Camp:



1. Take left turn at Mukarba Chowk

2. Take Outer Ring Road

3. Towards Mukandpur Flyover, take right… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 29, 2025

Bhishma Pitamah Marg saw disruptions due to waterlogging near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium roundabout. Traffic from Lodhi Road towards Kotla was affected, and commuters were urged to avoid the stretch.

Traffic Alert



Traffic is affected on Bhishma Pitamah Marg in the carriageway from Lodhi road towards Kotla due to water logging at round about Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 29, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rainfall for Delhi and other states until August 4.