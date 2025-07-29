Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Video: Delhi's Connaught Place, Other Areas Flooded After Heavy Rain

Videos circulating on social media showed a flooded Connaught Place with scooters and cars wading through knee-deep water.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Video: Delhi's Connaught Place, Other Areas Flooded After Heavy Rain
The heavy rain in Delhi left the city reeling
New Delhi:

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms battered parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning, leaving several prominent areas waterlogged. One of the worst-hit spots was Connaught Place (CP), the heart of the city, which witnessed over 100.2 mm of rainfall within only two hours.

Videos circulating on social media showed a flooded CP with vehicles wading through knee-deep water. In one clip obtained by NDTV, scooters, cars, and pedestrians in CP could be seen struggling through waterlogged streets, with water visibly squirting from under the tyres of slow-moving vehicles.

The deluge, although brief, left the city reeling.

"This is Delhi's Connaught Place, one of the most prime locations in the city. It just needed 1 hour of rain to get into this condition. Where is our drainage system landing?" an X user asked in a viral post.

Other videos on X show a flooded CP. "That's Delhi today at CP after a few minutes of rain," a user wrote.

CP wasn't the only area affected. Videos from across Delhi showed similar scenes.

In the vicinity of Ambedkar Stadium, a venue known for football tournaments, heavy waterlogging was also reported.

Other impacted areas included Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, where visuals shared by the news agency PTI revealed flooded streets, and Pragati Maidan, where footage showed vehicles struggling to navigate submerged roads.

Visuals of the Kamala Nagar market in Delhi show roads submerged due to the rain.

Other videos of waterlogging in the national capital. 

Following the sudden downpour, the Delhi Traffic Police issued several advisories warning commuters to avoid specific routes. Waterlogging was reported at the Azad Market Railway Underpass and Ram Bagh Road, affecting traffic flow in the surrounding areas. Vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Barfkhana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg were diverted.

Another alert was issued for the area near the GTK Bus Depot. Commuters travelling from Singhu Border (NH44) toward Model Town or Kingsway Camp were advised to divert via Mukarba Chowk and Outer Ring Road, while those heading in the reverse direction were asked to use Road No. 51 and Azadpur Chowk.

Bhishma Pitamah Marg saw disruptions due to waterlogging near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium roundabout. Traffic from Lodhi Road towards Kotla was affected, and commuters were urged to avoid the stretch.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more heavy rainfall for Delhi and other states until August 4.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Connaught Place, Delhi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com