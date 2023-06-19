On Camera, Father Of Delhi University Student Stabbed To Death Breaks Down

Father of student who was stabbed to death yesterday breaks down while speaking to media

The father of a Delhi University student killed outside his college wept bitterly as he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Nikhil Chauhan, 19, a first-year student of Aryabhatta College in the South Campus, was stabbed to death on Sunday, allegedly by fellow students, after a fight. He was attacked outside the college gate.

The teen was declared dead in a hospital.

The police said the fight was believed to be over someone misbehaving with a girl Nikhil was dating.

Nikhil's father Sanjay Chauhan broke down this morning while speaking to the media about the tragic incident.

Earlier, he had shared that he received a call around noon on Sunday about his son being stabbed. "After we reached the hospital, we found that our son was dead," he said.

Nikhil, he said, would have travelled to Mumbai soon for a modelling gig.

"Nikhil had received a call from Mumbai to do modelling but his exams were on, so I had asked him to appear for the exam first. Nikhil's first-semester exam was over and he was into his second semester. I was preparing to send him to Mumbai very soon… but all that is now over," Sanjay Chauhan said, according to news agency ANI.

The police claim to have identified Nikhil's killers from CCTV footage.

"I do not know the accused, the police said one of the accused had been caught. 10 to 15 boys had come to kill Nikhil, some had come on bikes and some had come by metro. Nikhil was stabbed near the heart and he died on the spot due to bleeding," Sanjay Chauhan said.

Mr Chauhan said some of Nikhil's friends, who had taken him to hospital, were also detained by the police for questioning.

Nikhil's mother Sonia Chauhan said that her son was fond of modelling and acting. "Two of his songs were released on YouTube and was going to act in more songs," she was quoted as saying by ANI.