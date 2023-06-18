19-Year-Old Stabbed Outside Delhi College, Dies Later In Hospital

Nikhil was attacked by a group of four students outside the college gate at around 12:30 pm.

A teenager was stabbed outside a Delhi college today by a group of students before dying of his injuries at a hospital, the police said.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan, was a first-year student of BA (Hons) political science at the School of Open Learning (SOL) at Delhi University's Aryabhatta College.

Nikhil was attacked by a group of four students outside the college gate at around 12:30 pm. He was stabbed multiple times in the chest, the police said.

According to the police, seven days ago, one of the accused had misbehaved with Nikhil's girlfriend at the college. Today, the main accused, along with three companions, confronted Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him.

Visuals from the scene of the crime show blood stains splattered on the ground with police cordoning off the area.

Delhi Police said that the students involved in the attack, all belonging to the same college as the victim, have been identified and an investigation is underway.