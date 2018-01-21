North Delhi Mayor's Fire Remark Goes Viral, Triggers Questions

As the video went viral and was retweeted by the Chief Minister, Ms Aggarwal said that she only "meant that we shouldn't say anything about such unfortunate incidents at this time". She also demanded an apology from the Chief Minister. "Is making a fake video viral and confusing the public fair? It's condemnable and I expect Arvind Kejriwal ji to apologise."
The North Delhi Mayor's remarks, caught on camera, assume significance as the police investigate the cause of the fire, looking into aspects of licensing and negligence.
The police have arrested Manoj Jain, the owner of the company which operated from the warehouse. He claims that his company deals with packaging of low-intensity "cold firecrackers", meant to be sold during Holi. He also told cops that he was running the factory alone and had taken it on rent.
The police are investigating the nature of the explosives used in the said firecrackers and whether he had the license to operate out of the warehouse.
A senior police official, Rajneesh Gupta, said they were also investigating if firecrackers were being manufactured at the warehouse.
Roop Prakash, one of the survivors, told NDTV that "only packing of firecrackers used to take place, not manufacturing" at the unit that, he said, had started operations only a fortnight ago. "Chinese firecrackers used to be packed in the building," Mr Prakash said.
The police have filed cases including for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.
Fifteen fire engines were rushed to the spot; rescuers took nearly three hours to put out the fire.