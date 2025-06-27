Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Bawana, None Injured

A massive blaze erupted at a factory in Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Friday and 22 fire tenders were rushed to bring the fire under control, an official said.

No one was reported injured, a Delhi Fire Services officer said.

The blaze was reported around 4:15 am from a factory at A-31, Sector-4, DSIIDC in Bawana, he said.

"Firefighting operation is still underway. No one received any injury so far," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)