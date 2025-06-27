Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Bawana, None Injured

No one was reported injured, a Delhi Fire Services officer said.
- A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Friday
- 22 fire engines were deployed to control the fire at the factory in Bawana
- The fire was reported at around 4:15 am from a factory in Sector-4. No injuries have been reported
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
New Delhi:
A massive blaze erupted at a factory in Bawana industrial area in the early hours of Friday and 22 fire tenders were rushed to bring the fire under control, an official said.
No one was reported injured, a Delhi Fire Services officer said.
The blaze was reported around 4:15 am from a factory at A-31, Sector-4, DSIIDC in Bawana, he said.
"Firefighting operation is still underway. No one received any injury so far," DFS chief Atul Garg said in a statement.
The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world