Read Time: 2 mins
Building Collapses After Fire At Factory Triggers Blast In Delhi
No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Saturday, triggering a powerful explosion that caused the building to collapse, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

"Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Sector 2 after a call reporting a fire at a factory manufacturing plastic bottles was received at 4.48 am," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the multi-storey building, which collapsed after an explosion, as the flames rapidly engulfed the entire structure.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

The explosion, which occurred shortly after the fire broke out, jolted the residents in the nearby areas, triggering panic as several locals rushed out of their homes, fearing further blasts, they said.

The rescue and containment operations faced difficulty due to the debris scattered all around, they said.

Police have launched a probe to find out what triggered the fire and the subsequent explosion.

The building's structural integrity and adherence to safety protocols are being examined.

Operations are underway to extinguish the flames completely and clear the debris.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

