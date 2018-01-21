17 Dead In Delhi Warehouse Fire, 2 Jumped From Terrace, Survive: 10 Points

Fifteen fire engines were rushed to the firecracker warehouse in Delhi's Bawana
New Delhi: Seventeen people including 10 women were killed in a massive fire that ripped through a firecracker warehouse in north Delhi's Bawana industrial area on Saturday evening. Two others - a man and a woman - managed to escape; they jumped from the terrace of the three-storey building as the fire spread, and have sustained injuries. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was attacked by the opposition for visiting the site five hours after the fire began - has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police have taken one man, said to run the factory, into custody.
Here are the latest developments in this big story:
The fire broke out around 6:20 pm in the ground floor of the facility - which also has a basement - that has only one exit at the front.
As the blaze quickly spread upwards from the basement - trapping most of the workers on the upper floors - two employees, 24-year-old Roop Prakash and 45-year-old Sunita, ran to the terrace and jumped. Both have suffered fractures in their legs.
Fifteen fire engines were rushed to the spot; rescuers took nearly three hours to put out the fire as search and rescue operation continued late into the night..
"One body was recovered from the basement, three from the ground floor and 13 from the first floor," GC Mishra, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said. The police said the victims were either charred or were choked to death.
Roop Prakash, one of the survivors, told NDTV that the unit had started operations a fortnight ago. "Chinese firecrackers used to be packed in the building... Only packing of firecrackers used to take place, not manufacturing," he said.
A senior police official Rajneesh Gupta said a man named Manoj Jain had been taken into custody. He told cops that he was running the factory alone and had taken it on rent, reports news agency PTI. Earlier, the police had said that he was running the unit in partnership with one Lalit Goel. "Owners have been identified and will be questioned about the licensing aspect and negligence," Mr Gupta said.
As news of the fire spread, politicians led by union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel rushed to the spot. Delhi's BJP unit was quick to attack the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, questioning the "delay" by the ruling party's leaders in visiting the site of the tragedy.
"Almost 5 hours have gone by after the accident and from local AAP MLA to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, none have yet reached out to victims for help," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the family of those killed in the fire.
"My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.