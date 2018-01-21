17 Dead In Delhi Warehouse Fire, 2 Jumped From Terrace, Survive: 10 Points

Fifteen fire engines were rushed to the firecracker warehouse in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi: Seventeen people including 10 women were killed in a massive fire that ripped through a firecracker warehouse in north Delhi's Bawana industrial area on Saturday evening. Two others - a man and a woman - managed to escape; they jumped from the terrace of the three-storey building as the fire spread, and have sustained injuries. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was attacked by the opposition for visiting the site five hours after the fire began - has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police have taken one man, said to run the factory, into custody.