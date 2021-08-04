No Covid Deaths In Delhi In 24 Hours, 67 New Cases

The second wave swept Delhi during the April-May period (File)

Delhi recorded 67 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours today with no related deaths and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the fifth time since the second wave of the pandemic hit the national capital that zero deaths were logged in a day.

Earlier, on July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2 no deaths were recorded, according to official data.

On March 2, the national capital had reported zero deaths due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

Delhi's COVID-19 death count stands at 25,058.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)