Mercedes Hits Woman In Delhi's Anand Vihar, Leaves Her With Fractured Leg

The black Mercedes came from Vivek Vihar side and hit the woman. (representational)

A 27-year-old woman suffered a leg fracture when she was hit by a Mercedes car in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said on Monday. The incident took place Sunday around 3.45 pm when the woman was run over by a car, whose driver too was a woman.

According to police, the victim, Jhilmil resident Akshita Aggarwal, was standing in front of gate number 4 of Rishabh Vihar with her younger sister waiting for a rickshaw to go to Karkardooma Metro Station.

Meanwhile, a black Mercedes car came from Vivek Vihar side and hit Ms Aggarwal. The impact threw her on the ground, and as it happened, the driver ran over her right leg, police said.

The driver, though she came out of the car, fled the scene after she saw Ms Aggarwal crying, they said. Ms Aggarwal noted down the registration number of the car.

The driver has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Anand Vihar police station, police said.

A senior police officer said that an investigation is underway in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)